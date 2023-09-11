“The man trained like a beast” - Rio Ferdinand offers advice to IShowSpeed on how to become like Cristiano Ronaldo 

Rio Ferdinand offered an advice to IShowSpeed on how to become like Cristiano Ronaldo. IShowSpeed, a popular social media entity, made an appearance on Ferdinand's FIVE channel recently.

Ferdinand shared the pitch with Ronaldo during the Portuguese's first Manchester United stint in the 2000s. On how Speed could become like Ronaldo, Ferdinand said (via GOATTWorld Twitter):

"When he first came at the age of 18 to Manchester United, no one said that this man would be the best player on the planet. He has crazy talent. He can go on and do some crazy things.

"I didn't know when he was sitting there that he was going to win the Ballon d'Or five times. He was training hard, man. This is what you have to do with shots or certain skills or fans. The man trained like a beast. obsessed, obsessed."

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch with Ferdinand 221 times with Manchester United. They won three Premier League and a UEFA Champions League. Speed, meanwhile, is a massive Ronaldo fan and often shows his fandom on social media.

Rio Ferdinand compared IShowSpeed's penalty stance to Cristiano Ronaldo's

ISshowSpeed recently missed a penalty when playing for the YouTube All Stars against Sidemen FC in a Sidemen charity game, which Sidemen won 8-5.

Speed saw his feeble spot kick saved by fellow captain KSI in the game. Ferdinand, though, found similarities between Speed's run-up to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. The United legend said while watching the clip (via Sidemen Updates Twitter):

"Look at that stance. That's Ronaldoish. That's Ronaldo vibes!"

Speaking about Speed's actual effort, though, Ferdinand said:

"You weren't intent on scoring. You were more scared to miss."

Speed showed off some silky skills during the game, but his penalty technique was questionable. Perhaps watching clips of Ronaldo taking a spot kick could help the YouTube sensation.