“The manager doesn’t want me” – Jack Wilshere rules out Arsenal return

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has ruled out a return to north London.

He's been training with the Gunners recently and even joined the squad's winter camp in Dubai, UAE, dropping hints of rejoining the club.

However, the 30-year-old has come clean on the issue, pouring cold water over rumors of a second spell at the club.

Wilshere has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth last summer and while he has no shortage of suitors, Arsenal are not among them.

The Englishman hasn't been added to their squad and will not be offered a new contract, which the player believes is because head coach Mikel Arteta isn't a fan of his.

🗣 Jack Wilshere on talksport discussing his potential new club: "I'd love it to be Arsenal."

When asked by talkSPORT why Arsenal wouldn't re-sign him, Wilshere said:

"Because the manager doesn't want me to. Well, I don't think he does."

He then admitted that he's open to the idea of playing for the Premier League side again, saying:

“I would love it to be Arsenal. But I am not in control of that."

Wilshere joined Arsenal in 2001 at nine years of age and rose through the ranks at various youth levels before making his senior debut in 2008 at just 16.

Although he remained at the club until 2018, his time at the Emirates was tumultuous, with injuries sidelining him on numerous occasions.

The midfielder even went on two loan spells - with Bolton Wanderers in 2009 and Bournemouth in 2016 - but could reach the potential he seemed capable of.

Arteta on whether Arsenal will re-sign Jack Wilshere:



"I think I was very clear on the situation with Jack and the role he's going to have around here and we will continue the same way."

Wilshere left with 197 appearances in all competitions and three titles to join West Ham but injuries continued to play spoil-sport, although the player later revealed he wasn't given enough playing time.

The 30-year-old joined the Cherries in January last year but was released at the end of the 2020-21 season despite playing 17 times in all competitions and scoring twice.

Arsenal boss not interested in having Wilshere back

Wilshere is currently in contact with a number of clubs over a potential move, although none are understood to be English.

Moreover, last month, Arteta himself was asked about his former team-mate's possible return to north London, but seemed to play it all down.

During a press conference, he said:

"I think I was very clear with the situation with Jack and the role he was going to have; we will continue in the same way."

Wilshere traveled with the Gunners squad for their mid-season training camp in Dubai as an additional member of the playing group.

