“The manager at Liverpool is like a God” - Carragher explains why Manchester United issues would never happen at Anfield 

Jamie Carragher has said that the issues plaguing Manchester United would never happen at Liverpool. The Reds legend explained that such issues that have come up particularly to undermine Erik ten Hag are unlikely to pop up at Anfield because there, the manager is "like a God".

Manchester United have been a constant in the news over the last couple of weeks, albeit for the wrong reasons. Apart from their struggles on the pitch, off-pitch distractions continue to surface around Old Trafford, especially relating to their manager Erik ten Hag.

Recall that on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Red Devils banned four media outlets over a story about the tactician falling out with some players in the dressing room.

Commenting on the development, Carragher said that such a thing is unlikely to happen at Liverpool because of the immense power the manager wields at Anfield.

“I was at a club where I don’t think there is any other club like Liverpool, in terms of how the supporters treat a manager,” the Reds legend said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football show. “The manager at Liverpool is like a God. If Liverpool are successful, it’s always the manager.

“Right now it’s Klopp, it’s Shankly, it’s Paisley, Dalglish – all these figures. So the manager at Liverpool has so much power, I always feel."

The Englishman went on to say that he never saw such issues develop during his time with the Merseysiders:

“So those things at Liverpool when I was there never really came out against the manager because the supporters and the board would always be really with the manager. It wouldn’t be a case of speaking to the players, what do you think of the manager, that would never happen. These types of things never came out.”

It is worth noting that Erik ten Hag has been heavily criticised over Manchester United's inconsistent performances this season. The tactician, though, will be relieved after beating Chelsea in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester United?

Following a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League in midweek, Manchester United will turn their attention to the weekend when they face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9).

Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to continue their decent run of form - winning three of their last four league games - when they go head-to-head with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the same day.

The Reds are second in the Premier League with 34 points from 15 games. Erik ten Hag's United are sixth with 27 points after the same number of games.