"The manager makes himself part of what he's saying" - Bruno Fernandes comments on Ruben Amorim's 'worst side' in Manchester United's history jibe 

Club captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he does not want head coach Ruben Amorim to label the current Manchester United squad the worst in the club's history. However, he understood the manager's point and added that with the latter also taking responsibility, the players couldn't be disappointed.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Fulham, Fernandes claimed that Amorim did not believe they were the worst but was using it to push the players. He said (via GOAL):

"I don't want to hear my manager saying certain things about the team because I know he doesn't feel it. But he made himself part of that and when the manager makes himself part of what he's saying, no one can get angry or disappointed by it.

"When he says 'the worst team in Manchester, he speaks about the position we are in and when you look at where we are in the league we are in the worst position we've ever been. So you have to take it, that's the reality, unfortunately. We are in this position for a long time and the club doesn't belong there. But we have to accept that and understand we need to push ourselves to much bigger things and higher positions."

Manchester United squad was labeled the worst in the club's history by Ruben Amorim earlier this month after their loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. He admitted that he needed to take responsibility as well but added that there was no quick fix for the situation.

The Red Devils are 13th in the league table ahead of the Fulham game on Sunday, January 26. They can move to 12th with a win at Craven Cottage.

Manchester United players need to step up and deliver, says Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes sent a strong message to his Manchester United teammates, urging them to step up and deliver for the club. He pushed them to believe and back themselves on the pitch, adding (via GOAL):

"The reality is to play here you have to have that pressure, you have to have the balls to play for this club — that is what it is. You have to feel that in every moment in every game, it is a new chance to bring us back to the position we deserve. Unfortunately for us this season there have been too many ups and downs and every time we look like getting there, we get punched again and go down. What we have to do is every time we take a punch and go down, we must get up and try to punch back."

