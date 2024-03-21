"The matter is over" - Neymar Jr's father rubbishes claims suggesting he will pay for Dani Alves' €1M bail for sexual assault

Several stories have been circulating about Neymar's father, suggesting that he paid a €1 million bail for Dani Alves.

Barcelona legend Alves was found guilty of sexual assault and handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence, but his attorney requested to release him on bail to appeal the verdict. This was granted, but his bail was set at €1 million, and it was alleged that Neymar's father would help Alves with the fee.

To set the record straight, Neymar Sr. turned to Instagram, saying that his backing of Alves was only initial and unrelated to the legal dispute. He said:

"As everyone knows, at first, I helped Dani Alves, without any link with any lawsuit. In this second moment, in a different situation from the previous one, in which the Spanish Courts have already decided for the conviction, they are speculating and trying to associate my name and my son’s with a matter that is no longer up to us today."

He added that Alves should ask for support from his family, implying that he was no longer in the situation:

"I hope Daniel finds with his own family all the answers he is looking for. For us, for my family, the matter is over."

Victim's attorney slams Dani Alves bail decision by the court

Dani Alves already served more than a year in prison. In addition to paying bail for his freedom, Alves needs to surrender his Spanish and Brazilian passports, remain in Spain, stay at least 1,000 meters away from the victim, and appear in court each week. He is still incarcerated as of late Wednesday since he has not paid the €1 million bond (via ESPN).

The victim's attorney, Ester García, announced that the decision to set bail was unfair, telling Spanish Radio RAC1:

"I am really dissatisfied with this decision. We will file an appeal because we believe it is not in accordance with the law. Justice is being done for the rich. It is scandalous that they free someone because they can get €1 million in no time."

However, Dani Alves' attorney, Ines Guardiola, is adamant that Alves will abide by all court orders. Initially, the prosecution had requested a nine-year jail sentence for Alves, which was cut in half.