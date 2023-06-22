"The matter is serious" - Gremio president provides worrying update on former Barcelona star Luis Suarez's career

Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez may be nearing the end of his career as his current club Gremio's president Alberto Guerra provided a worrying update on the Uruguayan's fitness.

Suarez joined Gremio in January and has since scored 11 goals and has provided eight assists in 25 matches across competitions. The striker, though, is suffering from a knee injury.

Guerra said that Suarez might have to undergo a prosthesis. He further added that the attacker could be nearing the end of his iconic career. He said (via O Jogo):

"He has the possibility of having a prosthesis, the matter is serious. Many injections, many medications. He is reaching the limit, but when the limit is, we don't know."

Luis Suarez is one of the finest strikers of the modern era. He had an amazing stint in European football. The Uruguayan scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 283 matches for Barcelona. He scored 82 goals and provided 46 assists in 133 matches for Liverpool.

Suarez was also phenomenal for Ajax earlier in his career. He scored 111 goals and provided 68 assists in 159 matches for the Eredivisie club. Atletico Madrid was his final European club, where he scored 34 goals and provided six assists in 83 matches.

Luis Suarez previously spoke about wanting to retire with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

While Luis Suarez played alongside world-class attacking partners throughout his career, his stint at Barcelona was superb. Along with Lionel Messi and Neymar, Suarez formed one of the most fearsome trios in world football, known as MSN.

The striker recently spoke about his desire to retire by playing alongside Messi. The duo played 258 games together for Barca, combining for 99 goals. Speaking about the Argentine, he said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“We also agreed about it with Neymar. We hope to spend the last days of our career in the same club. Purely enjoy the joy of football and play football as we like and retire together. I dont know abour Neymar, but Messi and I will definitely be there together.”

Messi recently joined MLS club Inter Miami. Suarez, meanwhile, is in Gremio. Given the recent update about his knee injury, his plan to retire with Messi might not come to fruition.

