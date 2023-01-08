"The mental resilience was very low" - Ten Hag slams Manchester United's 'average' purchases since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticized the club's transfer strategy in the years following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from the helm. Ten Hag, who is currently leading the Red Devils through a resurgent spell, has hit out at the club's recruitment in recent years.

Manchester United have spent over £2 billion on signings in the 21st century. However, the heavy spending has not translated to success on the pitch and many big-money signings have flopped at the club of late.

Ten Hag says Manchester United lacked the fear factor last season

Since Fergie's last season as manager of the club, United have won just three trophies - the FA Cup in 2016, the Europa League and the League Cup in 2017. In an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International (via Goal), Ten Hag spoke at length about the state at which the club was when he took over.

He said:

“Manchester United didn't exactly have the fear factor last season. There was no spirit. I saw no team dynamic in the squad. The mental resilience was very low.

"I saw that as an outsider - and also noticed it in my first weeks at the club. I looked at the culture of the club. I asked ‘how did Manchester United become great?’ And for me, it was about Sir Alex Ferguson."

He added:

"His teams excelled in togetherness, collectivity, spirit. You just couldn't beat them. When we get players, you look at their quality and technical skills. But you also look at their mental quality, that mental resilience - and we had to bring that back.

"Most purchases have been average - and at United average is not good enough. United's shirt weighs heavily. Only real personalities, who can perform under great pressure, can play here."

Ten Hag's managerial reign at United got off to a horrendous start as they lost their first two Premier League games of the season. However, they have improved massively since and Ten Hag's effect on the side is there for all to see. They are currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions.

Under Ten Hag, United have recruited responsibly and the majority of their signings have shone so far this season. The likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have been particularly impressive and have helped elevate the quality of the side.

On Manchester United's transfer activity last summer, Ten Hag said:

“We needed personalities. That's why the acquisition of Casemiro was so important. Along with Raphael Varane, we now have a second player who has experience of winning titles.

[Tyrell] Malacia, [Lisandro] Martinez, Casemiro, Antony are all fighters, while Christian Eriksen is a technical winner and a great personality. We want the best of the best."

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 on Friday night to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table, tied on points with Newcastle United, who sit third due to their superior goal difference. But Ten Hag's side currently have a game in hand over the Magpies.

