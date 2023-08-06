“The same mentality I go for” - Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund likens himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's new-signing Rasmus Hojlund recently likened his mentality to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. Hojlund has been swooped in by the Red Devils from Serie A club Atalanta for a mega fee of £72 million.

The Dane arrives as a hungry young striker, who is keen on making a mark on world football. While he has limited experience at the top of the world of football, his raw talent is pretty evident from what he has shown so far.

Hojlund recently sat down for a chat with MUTV and referred to an old Ronaldo interview. During his first United spell, the Portuguese was asked by a reporter about who is the best player in the history of football. Ronaldo was alongside the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Anderson, and he replied:

"Me."

Hojlund said that he liked Ronaldo's mentality and is somewhat similar to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in that regard. The Dane said (via Express):

"I think there’s an interview very early with Anderson and Ferdinand - the reporter asked them ‘who’s the best football player in the world?’ and he just said ‘me’. I like this mentality, that’s the same mentality I go for.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality is one of the main reasons why he is still a world-beater at the age of 38. If Rasmus Hojlund can create the same sort of impact for the Red Devils, he can go down as one of the greatest players in the history of Manchester United.

When Rasmus Hojlund named Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Rasmus Hojlund's fandom of Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing new as the Danish striker has previously named the Portugal captain as his idol. Given he is a goalscorer, idolizing the most prolific goalscorer in the history of football is not a bad idea, perhaps.

Hojlund previously said that he was introduced to Cristiano Ronaldo through his father and he ardently followed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Real Madrid career. Speaking on the matter, Hojlund said (via The CR7 Timeline on Twitter):

"My idol is Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him in United and I followed him to Real Madrid. I just like his mentality and love that he's so eager to score goals. He's so passionate about wanting to be the best."

Cristiano Ronaldo came to Manchester United as a highly touted prospect during his teenage years. Rasmus Hojlund's arrival is quite similar in that regard. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Hojlund can emulate his idol.