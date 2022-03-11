"The messages Mr. Ralf has been passing" - Diogo Dalot explains what type of player Ralf Rangnick likes at Manchester United

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has revealed that interim manager Ralf Rangnick prefers to play with players who are capable of playing a high-pressing game.

Pressing is a key aspect of Rangnick's style of play and wants each of his players to understand when to press and when not to. The 22-year-old full-back believes Rangnick's techniques are working at the club as well. Diogo Dalot was quoted as saying the following by Manchester Evening News:

"The messages that Mr. Ralf has been passing are also very important, he likes reactive, intelligent players who know how to read the game and press high, but to make an anticipated pressure that results from reading the play. I confess that it has worked and I have noticed it, especially in the statistics of ball recovery. Putting all these pieces together has been the key to having these numbers."

Diogo Dalot has been one of the most-improved players at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. According to the Manchester Evening News, Dalot has recorded an average of 14 challenges, of which he has won nine. He also records an average of 2.8 tackles won per game.

Dalot has threatened to dislodge Aaron Wan-Bissaka as United's starting right-back this season. The 22-year-old full-back missed just one league game from the time Rangnick took over until February. However, he has since been benched for three league outings, including in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

As things stand, the Portuguese international has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions but is yet to make a goal contribution.

Manchester United will be keen on returning to winning ways against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United are currently winless in their last two league games, which includes a humiliating 4-1 defeat to city-rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils have another important game in the race for the Premier League top-four against Tottenham Hotspur.

A combination of Manchester United's defeat and Arsenal's win at Watford has seen the Red Devils fall out of the top four. They are currently fifth in the standings, having amassed 47 points from 28 matches. Arsenal, meanwhile, are a point ahead of Manchester United in fourth place. The Gunners also have three games in hand over their rivals.

A win against Manchester United would even see Tottenham Hotspur leapfrog the Red Devils by a point and they will still have two games in hand. Therefore, the game against Spurs is a must-win affair for Ralf Rangnick's side.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava