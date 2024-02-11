“The Messi boys will be out for him” - Darren Bent warns Manchester United star

Darren Bent has warned Manchester United's young winger Alejandro Garnacho about who he has termed "Messi boys". The 19-year-old is Argentine and plays for the national team alongside the legendary playmaker. However, he has popularly shown his affection for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Garnacho has made a name for himself at United this season, shining in important games and scoring seven goals across competitions. He most recently scored a brace in their 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford.

Darren Bent shared his admiration for Garnacho during a conversation with talkSPORT, where he also warned the teenager (via HITC):

“I will tell you what. Garnacho, the boy is on fire, isn’t he? Keep doing the Ronaldo celebrations. The Messi boys will be out for him when he goes back to Argentina.”

While he might be Argentine, the 19-year-old has consistently celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo when scoring a goal. However, he was recently advised to celebrate more like his legendary Argentine teammate, with Angel di Maria telling Ole (via GOAL):

“The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate like Cristiano. I would score the goal and I would do like Messi does. I’ll stick with that.”

Garnacho's brother slams Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand for Instagram claim about Lionel Messi

Alejandro Garnacho's brother Roberto recently slammed Rio Ferdinand after the former Manchester United star stated that Lionel Messi had unfollowed Garnacho on Instagram. Ferdinand also suggested that the Argentine legend did so because of Garnacho's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Roberto took to social media to address Ferdinand's claim, calling it untrue (via GOAL):

"Fake, Messi never followed him. Stop making stuff up just to create hate, garna [Alejandro Garnacho] loves and admires both of them and you all trying to creating a rivalry."

Ferdinand later responded, claiming that his statement was "sarcasm". However, the situation is hardly surprising, given the ongoing debate that has raged between fans of both football stars.

Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr, where he was the top scorer in 2023, scoring 54 goals for club and country. He has now spent over a year in Saudi Arabia, following his exit from Manchester United after his tell-all interview with journalist Piers Morgan.

His long-time rival, on the other hand, made the switch to Inter Miami after he decided not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The playmaker has already won a trophy with his new club (Leagues Cup) and is expected to lead them to more success this season.