"The Messi Effect is real" - Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas makes social media post detailing impact of Lionel Messi on AppleTV subscriptions

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas tweeted highlighting how Lionel Messi has taken Apple subscriptions by storm. Messi joined the Miami-based club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract (PSG) expired on June 30.

The Argentina captain has since been in magnificent form as he has already scored seven goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the club. Mas shared details about how the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has skyrocketed the viewership of the MLS as he wrote:

"The Messi Effect is real! subscribers to #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV have more than doubled since Messi joined @InterMiamiCF. Also, Spanish language viewership on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise. How exciting for a truly global fan base!"

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21 and scored a match-winning free-kick in that game. He has since scored braces in the rest of the three matches.

The Argentine has helped Inter Miami reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing Leagues Cup as well and Tata Martino's team will play Charlotte FC on August 11 in the last-eight clash.

FC Dallas' Alan Velasco spoke about his interaction with Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scored the first and final goal of the game against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 clash that ended 4-4 after regulation time. Both of his goals were spectacular ones.

Apart from Messi, another Argentine stole the show, FC Dallas youngster Alan Velasco. He scored one and was the protagonist behind a move that ended up in an own goal by Robert Taylor.

After the match, the pair shared an embrace and Velasco said on the same (via GOAL):

"It's a game that I will never forget in my life. I played against Messi, he gave me his shirt and a hug. I asked for it, clearly. I'm happy on that side."

Velasco was also seen having a brief chat with Messi and when asked about the verbal exchange, he said:

"I spoke [about] something that a friend of his had told me, nothing bad. Where he grew up in his childhood, that's why he was surprised."

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the club have won all four of their matches. Whether the winning run stays on course in the next match against Charlotte FC remains to be seen.