"The Messiah" - Gary Lineker wowed by 'extraordinary' Argentina Captain Lionel Messi's 5 goal haul against Estonia

Lionel Messi secured a five-goal haul in Argentina's 5-0 thrashing of Estonia in a friendly fixture at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday. The 34-year-old produced one of the best individual performances of his career for the national team.

As usual, fans were dazzled by Messi's incredible goal-scoring prowess and Gary Lineker described the former Barcelona man in one word, "The Messiah."

Lineker is never short of praise for Messi and had hailed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as "incomparable" after his two assists in the finalissima against Italy.

After Messi's five-star performance against Estonia for Argentina, Lineker took to Twitter to shower praise on the great striker. His tweet read:

"The extraordinary Lionel Messi has scored all five of Argentina’s goals tonight. Astonishingly, it’s not his goal scoring that elevates him from the other greats."

He was impressed not only by the left-footed maestro's goalscoring prowess but also emphasized that Messi is as good a passer and dribbler, if not better, than anyone else. The tweet continued as below:

"He’s also as good a passer and dribbler as anyone that’s ever played the game. The Messiah."

Lionel Messi was the Man of the Match as Argentina lifted the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions trophy but failed to score in that game. He bounced back amazingly in this game and bagged five goals, starting with a penalty in the eighth minute.

He doubled his tally with an astute finish on the stroke of half-time and completed his hat-trick just two minutes into the second half.

He scored two goals in quick succession later in the half to finish off the game in style. This incredible haul took his tally of international goals to 86, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) among active players.

Lionel Messi turning heads with stunning performances for Argentina

Messi might have had a slow season with Paris Saint-Germain by his standards (six goals and 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances). But he has put in some solid displays for Argentina in the last 12 months.

He helped his side to the Copa America title last year, finishing as the top goalscorer (four goals) and also with the most assists (five).

While the five-goal haul was the highlight of the game against Estonia, he also created three chances and completed six of his seven attempted dribbles in the game.

His performances in the famous white and blue jersey bode well for La Albiceleste, as they look to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.

