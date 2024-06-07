“The name is World Champions” - Lionel Messi names player who is in charge as admin of Argentina national team’s WhatsApp group

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi revealed that the national team's WhatsApp group chat is called "World Champions". He also went on to reveal that the admin of the group is defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes.

In a recent interview with TV host and close friend Joaquin "El Pollo" Alvarez, Messi made the revelation about La Albiceleste's group chat. When asked about the name, he took a moment and then replied:

"I don’t remember. Let me see for a moment.. Okay, yes, the name is World Champions."

When asked who was the admin of the group, the 36-year-old simply replied:

"[Leandro] Paredes.

Paredes, 29, has been a key member of the national side since his debut in June 2017. In 60 appearances for Argentina, he has found the back of the net five times and set his teammates up on seven occasions.

He made five appearances in Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. He came on as a 102nd minute substitute for Rodrigo De Paul in the final against France.

With the score tied at 3-3 after 120 minutes and the penalty shootout sitting at 2-1 to Argentina after Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman's missed, Paredes stepped up to the spot. Even with such immense pressue, the 29-year-old calmly slotted away his penalty.

Argentina eventually won the shootout 4-2 and lifted the World Cup after a 36-year-long wait. Paredes, who is believed to be good friends with Messi, was the first player to celebrate with him after Gonzalo Montiel's winning spot-kick.

"Being able to achieve everything was the ultimate for me" - Lionel Messi opens up about his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi said that Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup made him 'feel accomplished' even after a highly successful career spanning almost two decades.

Messi was the undisputed leader of La Albiceleste in their winning campaign. With seven goals and three assists in seven games and a successfully converted penalty in the dramatic shootout in the final, he powered his side to victory.

Talking to TV host Joaquin "El Pollo" Alvarez, the 36-year-old icon said:

"Being a World Champion makes you feel accomplished. I have now achieved everything in football. I was able to accomplish all the goals & dreams that I had."

Messi also praised the incredible and unwavering support from the Argentine supporters through the highs and lows faced by the national team. He added:

“Before, I used to feel that when I was at Barcelona, winning everything, being loved by the people, but when I went to the national team, it was like something was missing. Being able to achieve everything was the ultimate for me. When I was in Barcelona, with the national team, in Paris, the affection I always received from the people of Argentina, despite the difficult moments I went through with the national team as well, I always felt it, I always appreciated it."