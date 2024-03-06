The napkin Lionel Messi used to sign his first Barcelona contract set to be sold in online auction with starting price of over $380K

The napkin that Lionel Messi used to sign his first Barcelona contract is set to be sold in an online auction with the starting price reportedly set at a staggering $380,000.

The historic piece of cloth is currently on display in Bonhams Auction House in New York, and is set to go under the virtual hammer between March 18 and March 27.

Lionel Messi first moved to Barcelona in 2000, to try out for their youth academy, with Argentine agent Horacio Gaggioli. He brought the budding superstar to the attention of Barca's sporting director Carles Rexach, but negotiations were slow due to the club's concerns about his short height, young age and the fact that he was not European.

Recalling the incredible circumstances during a lunch meeting with the club leaders, the Argentine's father Jorge Messi said (according to the auction house's press release):

"Rexach, sensing that things had reached a crucial moment, pulled a paper napkin from a dispenser on the table ... and began to write."

Jorge and Gaggioli were assured by their lawyers that the napkin would be a legally valid document, and thus began a partnership that would change the course of footballing history.

The agreement on the napkin, written in blue ballpoint pen, read out (translated from Spanish):

"In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and the presence of Messrs [Josep] Minguella and Horacio [Gaggioli], Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."

The Argentine forward went on to make his first team debut in 2004, and enjoyed a stellar 17-year career at the Camp Nou laden with goals, assists and silverware. He amassed an eye-watering 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana. Messi helped them win four UEFA Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles and seven Copas del Rey among several other success.

Inter Miami winger eager to sign new contract after flourishing on the pitch with Lionel Messi - Reports

Inter Miami winger Robert Taylor is reportedly pushing to sign a contract extension at the club after impressive performances and link-up play with their superstar Argentine Lionel Messi.

The Finn has been one of the revelations since Messi's arrival at the club, quickly becoming one of the best offensive outlets for Inter Miami. He has already bagged two goals in three games in the 2024 MLS season, including the opening goal of the new season.

According to AS, Taylor is now hopeful of signing a contract extension at the club to continue his good run of form next to the Argentine forward. With the Finn being a crucial player in the Miami squad, he is likely to continue his stay in Florida.