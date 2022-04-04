"The new Arsenal" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Ragnick's disgraceful decisions in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Leicester 

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has compared Manchester United to Arsenal from previous years after a disappointing result for the Red Devils.

United played out a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday. They are set to go trophyless for the fifth season in a row. After the draw, their hopes of making it to the top four in the Premier League this season also took a hit.

The Gunners, meanwhile, had been going through a tough phase before this season. They finished eighth in the league in the last two campaigns. They also faced a trophy drought, albeit for nine years between 2005 and 2014. They won the FA Cup in 2014 but haven't won the league title since 2004.

Comparing United to the Gunners, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (via Express):

"Where's the Manchester United fight to try and get in the Champions League? Manchester United not finishing fourth is a disaster, a disaster for that football club. They could be playing the Mickey Mouse cup [Europa Conference League] on a Thursday afternoon. It's like Manchester United are the Arsenal now. They're the new Arsenal. Arsenal have pushed Manchester United down and now it's looking bright for Arsenal."

Agbonlahor went on to slam interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tactics during the game and continued:

"Marcus Rashford - [Edinson] Cavani and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are out and Rashford's not starting. Honestly, the tactical decisions from Rangnick were a disgrace and them set of players, they're selling Manchester United fans short."

Manchester United lose ground in the race for a top-four finish

The draw against Leicester and other results in the league dropped United to the seventh position in the league from fifth. They are now three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are fifth, level on points with Spurs but with two games in hand. If Mikel Arteta's men win both their games in hand, they could be nine points clear of United.

While the Red Devils have won just two of their last five Premier League matches, the north London side have won four. With the business end of the season upon us, this momentum could be the difference between the sides.

Premier League @premierleague The race for top four is going down to the wire The race for top four is going down to the wire 👀 https://t.co/LCBu0pRjf0

Both teams are scheduled to play against each other on April 23 at the Emirates Stadium. It could potentially be a huge match in deciding where both teams finish in the table this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also well in the race for the top four. The Gunners have to face both their London rivals as well before the end of the season.

Arteta's men are currently in a good position to get into the fourth spot and United dropping points consistently will only be a boost for the north London side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar