"The new manager obviously likes him" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United fans for 'bullying' 29-year-old

Gary Neville has asked Manchester United fans to back Erik ten Hag's decision to keep Harry Maguire as the club's captain. He claims the manager knows what he is doing and should not be doubted for any reason.

Ten Hag confirmed in his press conference today that Maguire will remain as the captain for Manchester United next season.

He added that there was no need for a change and said:

"Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time. But he is an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt about this issue."

Neville was quick to react on Twitter and backed the decision made by the new manager.

However, the fans were not happy and had a go at the Red Devils' legend, and he replied:

Gary Neville @GNev2 So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him. So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him.

Ralf Rangnick hinted at Manchester United captaincy change

Ralf Rangnick hinted at a need for a change in captaincy during his time at Manchester United.

The German, who spent last season at Old Trafford as the interim boss, said:

"Again, I understand your question, but again I think it doesn't make sense because you don't know which kind of players will be here, what the group will look like. I can only tell what I have done in the past when I was the head coach or the manager, because in Germany it's called 'match kapitan', so the captain of the team."

Rangnick added:

"I strongly believe that the captain should be elected by the team because he's called the team manager, and we always did that. We always had a board of four or five players, we called it the 'spielkapitan', elected by the players, the player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end. That's how I did it, I know that not a lot of head coaches do it that way."

Harry Maguire has been in the spotlight ever since joining from Leicester City for a reported £80 million fee. He has been the club captain for some time but is yet to lift a trophy with the Red Devils.

