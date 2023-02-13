"The new Messi" - Barcelona fans feel they've hit jackpot with player 'destined for greatness' after what he did in 1-0 Villarreal win

Barcelona fans on Twitter were left awestruck by Pedri's magnificent goal against Villareal and compared the player to Lionel Messi. The 20-year-old was the only scorer of the match at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Pedri exchanged a quick one-two with Robert Lewandowski before finding the back of the net, leaving Pep Reina rooted to his spot en route to the goal. The Barca no. 8 has now scored in three of his past five matches. The 2021 Kopa Trophee winner is seemingly getting better by the day.

He has been one of the Blaugranas' most influential players this season. In 29 games, Pedri has now scored seven goals this term.

Fans opined that he is the new Messi. They further added that when Pedri has the ball in his feet, they feel safe, just like they did with the Argentine maestro.

One fan claimed that Pedri is destined for greatness as his maturity is beyond age. Another fan said that the Catalan club have hit the jackpot with Pedri.

Xavi's side moved 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with the win. They now have 56 points on the board from 21 league games.

Fans, however, couldn't take their eyes off Pedri during the win against the Yellow Submarine. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Barcelona fans:

Gijantes DanielFc @crist_messi1 Los que dicen que Pedri no es bueno tienen razón. Es buenísimo. Talento y personalidad para construir un carrera histórica en la élite. Qué escándalo de jugador es el 8 del FC Barcelona. Está destinado a marcar época. ESTÁ DESTINADO A LA GRANDEZA. Los que dicen que Pedri no es bueno tienen razón. Es buenísimo. Talento y personalidad para construir un carrera histórica en la élite. Qué escándalo de jugador es el 8 del FC Barcelona. Está destinado a marcar época. ESTÁ DESTINADO A LA GRANDEZA.🔵🔴 https://t.co/7jWx3B3LgH

CULÉ DESDE LA CUNA @FCBarcelonismo8 Me sentía lo mismo con Messi 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Pedri es el nuevo Messi, cuando tiene el balon me siento en seguridadMe sentía lo mismo con Messi 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Pedri es el nuevo Messi, cuando tiene el balon me siento en seguridad 😂😂 Me sentía lo mismo con Messi 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Former Barcelona boss claimed Lionel Messi acknowledged Pedri's quality

Levante UD v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Being compared to Lionel Messi might put an unrealistic burden of expectations on many players. Pedri, who inherited Andres Iniesta's no. 8 shirt, is seemingly relishing the spotlight.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman recently said that the Argentine recognized Pedri's qualities and tried to get him more involved in the team's play.

Speaking to Andy van der Miejde's YouTube channel, Koeman said (via GOAL):

“Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during games, unlike with some other players.”

Barca, meanwhile, will next take the field on February 16. The Blaugranas will host Manchester United in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout stage clash.

Poll : 0 votes