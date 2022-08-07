"The new players have made them much stronger" - Patrick Vieira makes huge Premier League title claim involving Arsenal

Crystal Palace manager and former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on the Gunners. They earned a convincing 2-0 victory over his side at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The French tactician believes the north London club's new signings have made them much stronger and potential title contenders this season.

Mikel Arteta's side cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Eagles thanks to a first-half goal from Gabriel Martinelli and a second-half own goal from Palace captain Marc Guehi.

A number of Arsenal players produced impressive displays, but it was the performances of the club's new signings that caught the attention of Partick Vieira. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joined the club from Manchester City this summer.

Jesus was the focal point of most of Arsenal's attacks. His strength, link-up play, and work rate made him a constant threat to the Eagles' defense. Zinchenko produced an assured performance at left-back for.

Fabio Vieira is another one of the north London club's marquee summer signings. He missed the game against Palace due to injury, but is expected to be a key player for Arsenal this season.

Patrick Vieira has claimed that the new arrivals at the Emirates Stadium and the improved squad depth make them a contender for this season's Premier League title.

The former French footballer said (as per Football.london):

"They are in a better place than last year. The new players have made them much stronger. They have the squad to challenge and be closer to the title."

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League table last season despite being one of the favorites to finish in the top four midway through the first half of the campaign. Their lack of quality and squad depth were seen as the reasons behind their downfall.

The Gunners have addressed both issues during the summer transfer window. While they could take time to evolve and develop into title contenders, they are one of the favorites to finish in the top four this season.

Arsenal could sign more players before the close of the summer transfer window

Arsenal have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner this summer.

Despite signing five players and improving their squad considerably, Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club could make more additions before the close of the transfer window on September 1, as per Football.london.

As per The Sun, the Gunners are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The north London club are seemingly keen to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey this season.

Tielemans has been one of Leicester's standout players in recent years. He helped the club win the 2020-21 FA Cup. The Belgian enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

He could be available for a bargain price this summer as he has just one year left on his contract with the Foxes. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on joining the north London side.

