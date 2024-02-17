"The next generation is already there" - Jurgen Klopp hints at who will replace him at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at Xabi Alonso potentially replacing him in the dugout at Anfield next season. This comes after the legendary manager announced he would leave the Merseysiders at the end of this season, ending nine successful years with the club.

As discussions and rumors about his successor increase, a number of managers have been linked to the position. This includes Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter. However, Xabi Alonso is widely believed to stand out as a leading candidate.

Klopp was asked about the Bayer Leverkusen manager during his press conference ahead of the game against Brentford on Saturday (February 17). The German tactician only had praise for Alonso and said (via Metro):

"Xabi is doing an incredible job. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso, I would have gone ‘Oh my God!’ Always what I said, the dinosaurs if you want, Ancelotti [Carlo], Mourinho [Jose], Guardiola [Pep], maybe me, we will not do it okay, maybe Mourinho – but all the rest will not do it for the next 20 years."

While Klopp clarified that the decision on his successor is not his to make but rests with the Liverpool owners, he added about Alonso:

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department. Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

Alonso has impressed many with Leverkusen's performance in the Bundesliga, including a standout 3-0 win against Bayern Munich. The German outfit sits atop the table and are unbeaten so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp explains Harvey Elliott's continued absence from Liverpool starting lineup

Harvey Elliott has often made a big impact for the Reds, assisting twice in a 3-1 win against Burnley and scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. However, despite his talent, Elliott has only been in the starting lineup for three of Liverpool's Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on Elliott's development, explaining why the 20-year-old has not seen lots of game time this season. The manager said (via LiverpoolWorld):

"Young players go through different moments in the early days of their career - flying, not flying, working hard. All young players do that, it's completely normal. Harvey is incredibly important and I'm sure he knows that. Does he wish he started each game? Yes, he probably wants that..."

Elliot has been benched against Brentford but will be hoping he can perform if he does come on as a substitute during the game.