“The next Hazard”, “This is a curse” - Real Madrid fans devastated as attacker suffers another injury setback

Real Madrid fans online have reacted to Turkish attacker Arda Guler suffering another injury.

Guler arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce in the summer for €20 million. Following a meniscus injury suffered in pre-season, the 18-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for Los Blancos.

While he was recuperating from that injury, which necessitated surgery, he has suffered a relapse. As announced by Real Madrid on their website on Tuesday (September 26), Guler has injured his left rectus femoris muscle. The club statement read:

"After the tests carried out on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored."

As per ESPN, the player could be out of action for three weeks and his latest injury is a direct consequence of the club trying to fast-track his return.

Fans have reacted in disappointment to Guler's latest injury, with one tweeting that he could be the next Eden Hazard, who spent an injury-ravaged four-year spell at the club:

"They called him the next Hazard."

Another reckons it's a curse, tweeting:

"This is a curse. You can't convince me otherwise."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Widely touted as a generational talent, Guler climbed up the ranks at Fenerbahce, contributing nine goals and 12 assists in 51 games across competitions.

What did Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti say about Arda Guler?

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the La Liga clash with Las Palmas on Wednesday (September 27) Carlo Ancelotti said that Arda Guler was ready to play.

The Real Madrid boss said, as per ESPN, that Guler has impressed with his 'extraordinary' talent and has recovered. However, Ancelotti added that the player lacks conditioning, saying:

"Guler has recovered well. He's lacking conditioning and minutes, that's normal, he has to get used to the team's play and his teammates. What he's shown in the short time he's with us is that he's a great talent, he has extraordinary talent."

However, just hours after that statement, Madrid announced the player's latest injury. That pushes back his much-awaited debut till at least next month, possibly after the international break.