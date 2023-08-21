“The night wasn’t a total loss” – Nashville SC star receives special gift from Lionel Messi after Leagues Cup final defeat 

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty has said that the Leagues Cup final defeat to Inter Miami on Saturday (August 19) was not a total loss after swapping shirts with Lionel Messi. He added that he's proud of his team and that there's a lot of character in the group.

Messi scored the opening goal of the Leagues Cup final, but a header from Fafa Picault in the second half saw Nashville force penalties. With both sides missing one each in the first 10, it went down to the goalkeepers. Panicco saw his effort saved by Callender, who had scored his, to seal the win for Inter Miami.

Taking to Twitter, McCarthy posted a photo holding Messi's kit and said that the night was not a total loss. In another tweet, he posted:

"The result is obviously a swift kick to the groin, but I couldn't be prouder of our team and our city. Our response after the GOAT does GOAT things was awesome. So much character in this group. It hurts, but we will be better for it. Plenty of good nights and memories to come."

Lionel Messi ended the Leagues Cup as the top scorer with 10 goals in seven games and also the Best Player of the Tournament award.

Nashville SC lost to Lionel Messi, says coach

Nashville SC boss Gary Smith said that his side were the better team but could not do much about Lionel Messi. He suggested that their defeat was down to the Argentine's magic.

Smith noted that his side created the better chances and were on point for most of the game, telling ESPN:

"I would honestly say that my first emotions are that we were the better team tonight, we created the better chances. And, to be perfectly honest, if it wasn't for the man of the moment in their group, we would have won tonight.

"The goal that he scored, it's just incredible, out of nothing. And with his only other shot on goal, he hits the post. I mean, I don't know too many teams that have limited Lionel Messi to as few opportunities, or this group (Inter Miami) - they've been exceptional in this tournament."

Nashville take on Atlanta United in the MLS on Saturday (August 26). Inter Miami also return to MLS action on the same day but have a US Open Cup semifinal against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday (August 23).