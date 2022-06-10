"The number doing the most damage is asset imbalance" - Barcelona financial chief says €500 million is needed to save the club

Barcelona's vice-president for finance Eduard Romeu has revealed that the club is in desperate need of €500 million. He claims the asset imbalance is causing damage, and they need the money quickly to 'save' the club.

As per The Athletic, Barcelona's debts stand at over €1 billion, and the club have been unable to fix the issues. The report adds that the Catalan side have agreed deals to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Franck Kessie from AC Milan on free transfers but cannot register them due to La Liga's salary cap.

While speaking to SPORT, Romeu confirmed that the club needs €500 million to save themselves. He added that the club would have had another €150 million in losses if they had not done anything last season. He said:

"The number doing the most damage is asset imbalance. The negative capital of €500 million. You could add €150m to that in losses this season if we didn't do anything. I said it before, if someone wants give me €500 million... That is what we need to save Barca."

La Liga are working on a CVC investment to help the clubs, but that has been rejected by Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both clubs insisted the deal was not good, and Romeu reconfirmed their stance. He told the Spanish media outlet:

"For us, despite all the pressure we have received and the Fair Play issue we always have to keep in mind, it's a bad deal. From a financial point of view, it's settled and I think the president (Joan Laporta) has been very clear."

What do Barcelona need to do this summer?

The Atheltic claim the club are looking to sell a big name in the summer to raise funds and clear some space in their wage bill. Marc Andre ter Stegen, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo have been named in the report as sellable assets, with the Dutch midfielder most likely to be sold.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign the former Ajax star, and the Catalan side are waiting for an offer. Barcelona are also working with their current players to reduce their wage bill by penning new contracts.

