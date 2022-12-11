"The number of decisions he got wrong" - England star Harry Maguire slams referee after England's loss to France at FIFA World Cup

England defender Harry Maguire has hit out at referee Wilton Sampaio after England's loss to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The defending champions advanced to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup courtesy of a 2-1 win against England.

The Three Lions fought toe-to-toe with France in a closely-contested game, with referee Sampaio grabbing the headlines.

Following the game, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire slammed the official for his poor decisions throughout the game.

Maguire has insisted that England outplayed France and are unlucky to be knocked out, with Sampaio partially to blame. He told ITV:

"I can't really explain his performance - the number of decisions he got wrong was actually incredible. Really poor."

"I'm really proud of the lads, we have given everything. This is tournament football with big moments win big matches and I felt we were the better team throughout the night, we controlled the game from minute one."

"They scored from 30 yards and were clinical with the second one. We had a lot of chances and dominated the possession."

Maguire has also claimed that England have emerged as a force to reckon with in major tournaments in recent years and should be proud of themselves. He added:

"We have showed over a four or five-year period no that we belong in these big games."

"The lads are going to be hurt and disappointed but I really believe that this country has turned the corner now and we belong on this stage, in the late stages of these knockout tournaments."

"If we can take anything from the game our performance shows that."

In the build-up to Aurelien Tchouameni's stunning opening striker, Bukayo Saka was upended by Dayot Upamecano but the referee did not blow his whistle.

A penalty shout was reviewed by VAR after Harry Kane appeared to be tripped by Upamecano again but nothing was given.

Jude Bellingham slams referee after England's loss to France at FIFA World Cup

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has also slammed referee Wilton Sampaio following the Three Lions' defeat to France at the FIFA World Cup. He told ITV after the game:

"Not great if I'm being honest, not great. Anyone can have a bad game, players and referees. I think he wasn't where he should have been today in terms of the level for a game like this."

"But there are more factors as to why we lost, this definitely isn't me putting it all on him, we were the ones who played the game, but yeah I don't think he was at the level tonight."

"I think there were a few [fouls] around the box in the first half, we are deadly at set pieces, and I think any one of those can make the difference."

France will be up against giants-killers Morocco in the semi-finals and will be looking to secure their place in their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

