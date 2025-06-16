“The numbers are facts" - When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Ballon d'Or was losing value after Lionel Messi won

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the 2023 Ballon d'Or in January 2024 and claimed that he had better numbers than Lionel Messi. The Portuguese superstar said that he was written off by everyone following his exit from Manchester United.

Ad

Speaking to Record, Ronaldo claimed that numbers do not deceive, and they showed that he had a better season than Messi. He added that the 54 goals he scored at Al Nassr were ignored by those who voted and said:

“It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe… but the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive. You have to consider the entire season. The numbers are facts. If you go back and see what happened at Manchester United and the national team, people actually considered me lost... But the truth is that I focused and had a great period at Al Nassr, that's why I scored 54 goals."

Ad

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo did not finish in the Ballon d'Or top 30 in 2023. Lionel Messi won the award with 462 points, while Erling Haaland came second with 357, and Kylian Mbappe in third with 270 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he is better than Lionel Messi in February 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that he is the best footballer ever and said, in February 2025, that his numbers show why he stands out. He was talking to LaSexta TV earlier this year and claimed that he was the most complete player ever, with no weaknesses.

Ad

Ronaldo said (via Al Jazeera):

“I’m the best player in football history. I haven’t seen anyone better than me in football history, and I’m saying truth from my heart. I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast. I’m strong. One thing is taste. If you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that, but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

Ad

“Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop. Who’s the player in history who’s scored the most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks?"

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed after the UEFA Nations League final that he is set to sign a new deal at Al Nassr. He helped Portugal win the tournament this summer after scoring in the semifinal and final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More