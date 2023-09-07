"The numbers are incredible" - MLS executive hails Lionel Messi's unimaginable impact after Inter Miami move 

MLS VP of Sports Products and Competition Nelson Rodriguez has hailed the impact of Lionel Messi since his move to Inter Miami this summer.

Messi's move to Miami has seen a massive surge in the popularity of the sport in the United States. Stars from across sports and beyond have been turning up en masse to Inter Miami's games to watch the Argentine in action.

About Messi's impact, Rodriguez said in the Ole sports summit (as per Diario Ole):

"The arrival of Messi is something else. Personally, I told my teammates that they were not going to imagine the impact that Messi was going to have . In fact, I can't imagine it either. The numbers are incredible.

"And the impact is not "He will be able to take over in another 10, 15 or 20 years. The talent he has is impressive; for me, he is unique. And I am proud that he has chosen Inter Miami and the MLS to continue his career."

Lionel Messi has performed tremendously well for his new club. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 11 games across competitions. Messi has also helped Tata Martino's team win the inaugural Leagues Cup, the Herons' first-ever trophy.

What MLS VP said about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut was a roaring success. The 36-year-old scored a last-ditch free-kick winner against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Given the pedigree of the player, it was only fitting that Messi started his career at his new club in style. Recalling the game, Rodriguez said (as per the aforementioned source):

"I was lucky to be 10 yards from Messi. When the free-kick was whistled, I said he was going to score the goal, and I was going to win the game. You know he's going to do it, and, when he does it, you say 'damn, he did it'.

" I'm proud to have this jewel. There was an MLS before Messi, and there will be after. It's very special. The talent this player has is impressive; for me, it's unique.It is a pride that he has chosen Inter Miami and the MLS to continue his career."

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina national team as La Albiceleste play Ecuador and Bolivia in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.