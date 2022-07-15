"The numbers you are telling are not right" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says transfer fee for Darwin Nunez is not being reported correctly 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the transfer fee reported for their new signing Darwin Nunez is incorrect. He didn't specify the price but said that in the current market you have to pay big money for a good player.

As per The Athletic, Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica for around €75 million, with add-ons that could take the deal up to €100 million.

Klopp had spoken in 2016 about how he wouldn't want to sign players for big money (via Dream Team FC). He was asked about how the transfer window has changed since then before the Reds' pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace on July 15.

He admitted that it has changed but stressed that the numbers being reported for Nunez are incorrect, saying (via This is Anfield):

“A lot, obviously a lot. These kind of things happen. The numbers (regarding Nunez) you are telling are not right, but it’s not a problem – I know which kind of number is going around in the world out there."

He added:

“When you want to sign a striker as exciting as Darwin is, that’s the market, and you have to pay the price. As I said, it’s not the price you mentioned and not the prices going around, but it’s no problem.”

Nunez joined Liverpool this summer after scoring 34 goals in 41 games across competitions for Benfica last season.

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to support Darwin Nunez and forget about his transfer fee

Darwin Nunez, 23, featured in the Reds' first pre-season game against Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on July 12. However, the Uruguayan couldn't make much of an impact as a youthful Reds side lost 4-0.

Klopp, however, said that he has complete confidence in his new signing, saying:

“I am not worried at all. The general judgement is 0.0 per cent interesting. And it will be like this, and we all know it’s a joke or a game for some people to pick out some situations where a player is not doing well."

He added:

“The only really important thing, first and foremost, is how I judge the situation for the player. I couldn’t be more calm about it. I am completely convinced about his potential. And actually what our people think, the Liverpool supporters in the whole world."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez:



"I am not worried at all. Really, with half a football brain you don’t doubt the potential of Darwin Nunez and now we have to help him that he can fulfil that as quick as possible. That’s all." Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez:"I am not worried at all. Really, with half a football brain you don’t doubt the potential of Darwin Nunez and now we have to help him that he can fulfil that as quick as possible. That’s all." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez:"I am not worried at all. Really, with half a football brain you don’t doubt the potential of Darwin Nunez and now we have to help him that he can fulfil that as quick as possible. That’s all." 🔴 https://t.co/wgclnZzdCJ

He urged Liverpool fans to forget Nunez's transfer fee and allow him time to adjust to the new club and league. Klopp said:

“They should know now after a while that new players need time and get time, and we should be the first – all Liverpool supporters on this planet – who just delete the fee we paid. Just delete it, it’s not important."

He concluded:

“He’s now a boy from us, and now we do absolutely everything to not only see the things we saw from him at Benfica; no, from there we go. This is the basis. And again, it is my responsibility to help Darwin that he can fulfil his full potential.”

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace on July 15 before facing RB Leipzig on July 21 and Red Bull Salzburg on July 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far