“The objectives seem to be different” – Diego Forlan hits out at Glazers over Manchester United struggles at the moment

Two-time European Golden Shoe winner Diego Forlan has questioned the objectives of Manchester United's current owners.

The Red Devils have been run by the Glazers since 2003. While they initially oversaw plenty of success, the club have suffered on the pitch since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

This has also coincided with Malcolm Glazer's passing away in 2014 and his sons taking charge of the club since then. Many fans have even criticized the Glazers for focusing more on maintaining United's position as an economic heavyweight instead of on-field success.

Manchester United have not won silverware since clinching the UEFA Europa League back in the 2016-17 season. They have hired three managers - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick - in the last five years, with a fourth very likely to arrive this summer.

Forlan spent only two years at Old Trafford between 2002 and 2004 and helped the side win the Premier League and FA Cup in that time. He has now hit out at his former club's ownership. Speaking to El Pais, the Uruguayan said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I’m speaking from the outside, but with the change of ownership, the objectives seem to be different."

Forlan reflected on his own time at the club and added that more academy products were involved in the first team back then:

"In that United team, there were a lot of home-grown players. That, with the good players there were, increased the quality and gave an identity that made a difference."

He concluded:

"Today, there are not so many home-grown players, also because there is a lot of competition in the scouting of young players. The surrounding clubs have grown. In my time there was only Arsenal. Now there are (Man) City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool have re-emerged."

Manchester United face difficult end to the season

Manchester United's 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week signaled the end of their quest for trophies this term. The 2-1 defeat on aggregate saw them exit the competition in the first knockout stage itself.

They were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the early stages. Alarmingly, both those losses, against West Ham United and Middlesbrough respectively, came at Old Trafford. Their famous home stadium was also the venue for their most recent defeat against Atletico.

The Red Devils also face an uphill task in their bid to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are currently fifth, one point behind Arsenal, who have two matches in hand.

Manchester United also face a tricky end to the league season. They still have to travel to Anfield and the Emirates and will play Chelsea at home on the penultimate matchday as well. Rangnick's men will also undertake tricky visits to Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion before the campaign ends.

