“The only one that comes to mind” - Sir Alex Ferguson names the player he wishes he had signed for Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed not signing Paul Gascoigne is one of his biggest regrets at Manchester United. The legendary manager claims the former Tottenham star would have been perfect for his team.

Paul Gascoigne was a target for Manchester United, but Tottenham had a deal agreed before the Red Devils could speak to him. The London side sealed the signing by buying the midfielder's mother and father a house.

While speaking to Manchester United's official website, Ferguson confirmed not signing Paul Gascoigne was one of his biggest regrets.

"In reality, you have to say, the only one that always comes to my mind and that's Gascoigne," he said. He was absolutely fantastic. I think if we'd have got him, he would have had a great career, I really do."

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals why Tottenham signed Paul Gascoigne before Manchester United

This is not the first time Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken about Paul Gascoigne. Earlier this year, while speaking with SPORTbible, the former Manchester United manager elaborated on how they missed out on the Tottenham midfielder.

"Gascoigne, without question," he said. "I think he was the best English player since Bobby Charlton. I think he was a fantastic player. Unfortunately, we didn't get him and I think, looking back now, he made a big mistake. He recognised it himself years later.

"But we had Geordies in the camp," he added. "We had Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce, even Gary Pallister from Middlesbrough. We had people there who would have taken care of him, particularly Bryan Robson who is fantastic with players.

"He was unbelievable and I said to [former Manchester United chairman] Martin Edwards on the way home: 'Sign this boy. Get on the phone to him on Monday.' And by that time, he had already done a deal with Tottenham, which was really unfortunate. That was a disappointment because he agreed to sign and then Tottenham changed his mind by buying his mother and father a house," he concluded.

Paul Gascoigne did not enjoy a lot of success at Tottenham as he only managed to win the FA Cup during his time at the London club. Manchester United, on the other hand, ended up becoming the most decorated club in England.

