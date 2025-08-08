The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has accused the Kerala government of not fulfilling the agreement following Lionel Messi-led La Albiceleste's cancelled visit to India. Argentina were expected to visit India for two games later this year in October.
However, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman later informed that the World Champions would not be coming to India due to scheduling issues. On August 4, Abdurahiman stated that Argentina are having difficulties in visiting India in October.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government is only interested in hosting Lionel Messi's side in October. Reacting to the statement, AFA's Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Leandro Petersen, has asserted that the Kerala government is responsible for the shortcomings. He told Onmanorama:
"Not true, no way. The one who did not fulfil the agreement was the Kerala government. It breached the contract."
Peterson did not explain how the state government failed to fulfil the agreed terms.
V Abdurahiman announced Argentina's arrival in India last September, but he has recently confirmed that the deal is off. According to the information from the Right to Information Act, the Kerala government spent INR 13 lakh for their delegation to visit Spain to meet Argentina's football team.
Thomas Muller reflects on facing Lionel Messi in MLS
Meanwhile, new Vancouver Whitecaps signing Thomas Muller has addressed his long-standing rivalry with Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi. During a recent interview with the Whitecaps, the German midfielder lauded Messi and claimed that he shares a positive rivalry with him.
He said (via Vancouver Whitecaps on YouTube):
"The competition with Leo Messi is closer to a positive rivalry. I faced him several times in big matches, and when you see what he's doing now, it's astonishing. I think he scores in almost every match."
Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller have faced each other 10 times, four times on the international stage and six times on the club level. They last clashed in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, where Bayern Munich won 3-0 on aggregate.
After more than two decades at Bayern, Muller has joined MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer this summer.