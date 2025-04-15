"The one negative about Flick", "Really worried about him" - Fans react to Barcelona star's inclusion in XI for Dortmund UCL clash

A section of Barcelona fans are unhappy with Hansi Flick’s decision to name Lamine Yamal as a starter in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal with Borussia Dortmund. The two sides are set to face off on Tuesday (April 15) at the Signal Iduna Park.

Barcelona hold the advantage ahead of tonight's match after securing a 4-0 victory in the first leg at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick’s men are having a memorable season as they are in contention for the treble and dreaming of reaching their first UCL semifinal since the 2018-19 season.

While Barcelona are currently performing well as a team, one of the players who has stood out for the club is Lamine Yamal. The La Masia graduate has continually mesmerized fans with impeccable skills and creativity. Yamal played a key role in La Blaugrana’s first-leg win as he was on the scoresheet, scoring his side’s fourth goal.

Barcelona have released their starting XI for the match at Signal Iduna, and Yamal has been deployed in his usual position on the right wing. The decision, however, hasn't sat well with some Blaugrana faithful. They believe the 17-year-old should have been rested, given that they hold a healthy lead going into the clash.

Here are some of their reactions below:

‘‘The one negative about Flick, he’s not managing Lamine’s game time well at all,'' an X user wrote.

Another tweeted:

‘‘Im really worried about lamine tho.''

‘‘My club will never rest Lamine 😔💔,'' @PuffPlaysTV wrote.

‘‘The real question is when will Lamine get any rest,'' @M155137M queried.

‘‘Why tf is lamine starting again,'' @khanabdal10 asked.

"Tomorrow will not be an easy game" – Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s second-leg UCL quarterfinal clash with Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona hold a healthy lead going into the second leg against Dortmund, but Hansi Flick believes that his side will not have an easy game in Germany. While the German tactician expressed confidence in his team, he stated that they need "100% concentration."

Flick said (via the club’s website):

"I was very happy to win 4-0 at Montjuïc, but tomorrow will not be an easy game. The team should enjoy what they're doing, and we are ready to do it. We want to play well for ourselves and also for the travelling fans who always support us. We won't let our concentration drop."

"We are only thinking about our game with Dortmund. The rest is for the future. We aren't looking any further. Our idea of football is about always doing our very best. There is a lot of quality in our team and we always take things a game at a time. Playing Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals at their stadium is always going to be difficult. We need 100% concentration."

"I have a lot of faith in this team. We have gone through a lot of games without losing and we should be proud of that. I can't complain about a single one of my players. This team is incredible. We have worked hard all season and the players are fit and in good form, and motivation is always important in the final part of the season when you need that little bit extra."

Dortmund will have to either defeat Barcelona by five goals to go through or take a four-goal lead to at least level the contest.

