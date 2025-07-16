"The only one responsible for my failure is me" - Former Real Madrid man provides honest assessment about his time at the club

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has opened up on his time with the Spanish giants, pinpointing the reasons behind his struggles. The Real Betis star was on the books of Los Blancos for nine years before leaving for Sevilla, having failed to light up the Santiago Bernabeu as expected.

In an interview with AS, the now 33-year-old midfielder shared his honest opinion on how things went wrong for him with Los Blancos. He pointed out how a number of factors affected how his time in the capital went, pinpointing his mental struggles as one of them.

"Some coaches appreciate you more than others, that’s how football is. After a while, in Madrid, everything was more complicated for me. When you are not well mentally, it shows in your game. I was going through a bad sporting and personal streak. I didn’t know how to recover. The only one responsible for my failure is me."

Isco joined Real Madrid in 2013 after starring in the Malaga side that shone in Europe and winning the Golden Boy award. The Spain international was a fringe player for most of his stay at the club, never really breaking into the first XI under any of the managers he played under.

Isco made 353 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 53 goals and providing 58 assists. He revived his career with his move to Real Betis in 2023, and has been an integral part of the Seville-based club since then, even earning a recall to the Spanish national team this year. He won 19 trophies in his time with Real Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Real Madrid monitoring Premier League star after WC exploits: Reports

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Chelsea ace Cole Palmer with a view to making a move for him, as per reports. The Englishman was sublime at the just-concluded FIFA Club World Cup, earning the Golden Ball as his side won the tournament in style.

E Noticies reports that Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is a huge fan of the 23-year-old, who has announced himself as one of the world's best in the last two years. The Spanish giants are interested in the former Manchester City man but appreciate how difficult it will be to prise him out of the grasp of the Blues.

Cole Palmer has been declared one of the untouchables at Stamford Bridge after his otherworldly showings for the Blues. With a contract that is set to run for nearly a decade more, the English side are in a good position to keep their star player from suitors.

