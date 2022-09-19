"The one who sets the tone" - Alan Shearer names Arsenal's 'game-changer' following 3-0 win against Brentford

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hailed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as a 'game-changer' following his stunning display against Brentford on Sunday (September 18).

The Gunners secured a 3-0 win against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium to reclaim their top spot in the table.

Defender William Saliba opened the scoring in 17 minutes with a header before Gabriel Jesus doubled the Gunners' lead 11 minutes later with another headed effort.

Fabio Vieira sealed the game with a brilliant long-range strike to cap off his first Premier League start for his new club.

All-time Premier League top goalscorer Alan Shearer has hailed Jesus' impact as he has become the lynchpin of the Gunners' attack. Shearer claimed that Jesus has been a top signing for the north Londoners not just because of his goals but because of his all-round ability.

The former Newcastle United striker said on Match of the Day 2, as quoted by Sport Bible:

"We’ve seen Arteta improve the likes of [Granit] Xhaka, who showed great desire and determination against Brentford, but Jesus is Arsenal’s real game-changer for me. His move was seen as his opportunity to be the main man after often being on the bench at City and he has certainly taken it so far."

Shearer has insisted that Jesus contributes a lot for the Gunners defensively making a huge difference as he leads the press. He added:

"He’s the game-changer for Arsenal. He’s the one who sets the tone from the front. Defenders hate players who are prepared to run in behind, he does that. He’s the one who starts the press. You see his movement and his ability too."

Arsenal have been brilliant in the transfer market

The Gunners have seen remarkable progress under manager Mikel Arteta since he took over at the club in 2019. It would not have been possible without the club's excellent recruitment over the past couple of years.

The Gunners have targeted mostly young players with a lot of potential, which has worked wonders.

Jesus already looks like a success for the Gunners in the transfer market but he is not the only new signing that had made an impact. Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Marquinhos have also made a bright start to their careers at the Emirates.

