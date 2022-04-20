"The only one they were singing for today!" - Salah's comments perfectly sum up Liverpool superstar's incredible performance against Manchester United

Thiago Alcantara gave one of his best displays in a Liverpool shirt in the side's 4-0 victory over Manchester United yesterday.

The Spain international put up a masterclass at the heart of midfield and was instrumental in the Reds dominating the game from the blast of the whistle.

His effortless passing and vision saw him dictate the tempo of the game with ease and the fans at Anfield gave him a standing ovation upon his departure in the 80th minute.

Mohamed Salah's comments after the game highlighted how important the 31-year-old was.

"He was the only one they were singing for today!"

Jurgen Klopp also allayed fears of an injury to Thiago Alcantara after the Liverpool midfielder was substituted with 10 minutes to go against Manchester United.

The Spaniard appeared to be clutching his hamstring before coming off, prompting fears that fitness concerns were behind his substitution.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🗣 “It was a big game for our fans as well, so it was important to put a performance like this against a team like Man United.” 🗣 “It was a big game for our fans as well, so it was important to put a performance like this against a team like Man United.”

However, Klopp clarified that the former Barcelona man had simply ripped his shorts and that there was nothing wrong with him.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Liverpool manager addressed the situation by saying:

"I thought he had done something else.

"He told me he was fine!"

Liverpool's victory took them temporarily two points clear of Manchester City at the summit in a title race that is set to go down to the wire.

Thiago could be instrumental as Liverpool chase glory on all fronts

Thiago is one of the best midfielders in the world

Over the last decade, Thiago Alcantara has distinguished himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

From his early days at Barcelona to his seven-year spell at Bayern Munich, the La Masia graduate has showcased his abilities at the highest level.

Injuries have been unkind to him, but that did not stop Jurgen Klopp from sanctioning his transfer in the summer of 2020.

An impressive cameo on his debut against Chelsea gave an indication of things to come but injuries and a loss of form hampered his early Anfield career.

Liverpool FC @LFC



He's your @Carlsberg Player of the Match Another midfield masterclass from @Thiago6 He's your @Carlsberg Player of the Match Another midfield masterclass from @Thiago6 🪄He's your @Carlsberg Player of the Match 👏 https://t.co/gELBGlqOPm

Thiago has overcome his early detractors and is currently playing some of his best football. He has become indispensable to Jurgen Klopp, with the German tactician building the team around his distribution from the middle.

With games coming thick and fast for the Reds as they chase a unique quadruple, Thiago could well play a starring role in the club's quest for immortality.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar