“The same opportunity was provided for other players” – Al-Nassr star says club offers luxury accommodation to not just Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr star Jaloliddin Masharipov has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only player who has received the best accommodation in Saudi Arabia. The Uzbek midfielder insists that his teammates are also offered similar luxuries and that the club takes sufficient care of its players.

Masharipov said (via Sports.uz):

“Cristiano is currently staying in one of the best hotels. Probably moving into one of the best villas soon. The same opportunity was provided for other players of the team. Someone prefers to stay in a hotel while others choose one of the houses around the stadium. The club creates the necessary conditions for all its players.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr last December as a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual agreement. The Portuguese ace had a great fallout with manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute in a Premier League fixture for the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's relationship with the club turned sour after he featured in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at the club's owners and criticized United for the state of their facilities. He also aimed jibes at former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The Portuguese forward then secured a lucrative move to Al-Nassr on a £175 million-per-year contract. The Portuguese superstar scored his first goal for the club on 3 February, converting a penalty in stoppage time against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

"Makes it difficult for us" - Al-Nassr star says Cristiano Ronaldo's presence motivates opponents

Former Bayern Munich and Brazil star Luiz Gustavo has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team has made life more difficult for the Saudi Arabian side.

According to Gustavo, Al-Nassr's opponents are motivated to put on better performances against the Portuguese superstar. He said (via GOAL):

“Certainly the presence of Cristiano makes it difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone [on the opposition].”

He added:

“His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him every day, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically. Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them."

"And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal, and he, therefore, got rid of the pressure.”

