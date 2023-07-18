"The opposite face of Gareth Bale" - Press taunt Real Madrid legend as Jude Bellingham begins learning Spanish

The Spanish press has taken shots at Gareth Bale again to praise new signing Jude Bellingham. They say that the new Real Madrid signing has already started communicating in the local language, something the Welshman seldom did during his time in Madrid.

AS has published a piece with the title - "Bellingham, the opposite face of Bale". They have taken aim at the former Tottenham player and said that the 20-year-old is already putting in more effort to gel with his new teammates and fans at the club.

The newspaper went on to list the social media posts from various Real Madrid players to show that Bellingham is gelling well with his new teammates. Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos and even new signing Joselu have shown on social media that they're getting along well with the Englishman.

AS adds that Bellingham's advantage over Bale was the basic Spanish he learned at school. They also added that the 20-year-old's time at Borussia Dortmund made him mature, unlike Bale - who came from Tottenham and was not too far away from home.

Jude Bellingham shares Devid Beckham advice on Real Madrid move

Jude Bellingham has said that he has got a word of advise from David Beckham after his move to Real Madrid was announced. He said that the English legend spoke about his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and asked the youngster to filter the advice he gets from outside.

Beckham went on to give tips on adapting to life in Spain and wants the midfielder to listen to the positive advice he gets from former players. Bellingham told PA News Agency:

"David Beckham messaged me briefly to wish me all the best. It is one of those moves where everyone has their input from the outside, so you do hear a lot of things and advice.

"I am quite good at filtering out the good from the bad, so far it has been really positive from ex-players. I will try and take that on board and at some point maybe get in touch with them and see how they adapted to life in Spain."

Liverpool and Real Madrid battled for Jude Bellingham in the last year, but the Reds pulled out of the race after finding out the asking price set by Borussia Dortmund. The move gave Los Blancos a free run and snapped up Bellingham for €120 million, as per The Athletic.