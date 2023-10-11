“The original Ronaldo”, “The phenomenal” – Fans in awe of incredible Ronaldo Nazario moment during David Beckham’s first training at Real Madrid

David Beckham, fresh from a move from Manchester United in 2003, was welcomed into Real Madrid's training with an unforgettable move from Ronaldo Nazario.

The first brush with Madrid's training drills was nerve-wracking for Beckham, as one might expect. The weight of expectation and the looming sense of proving one's mettle was on his mind. Aside from this, the caliber of players surrounding him made for an overwhelming experience.

Speaking about this in his new Netflix documentary titled Beckham, the free-kick legend revealed (via GiveMeSport):

“I remember before my first training session. I’m there before everyone. So I was in the changing room on my own, sat there just waiting, sweating - I was so nervous. Figo walks in, shakes my hand; Roberto Carlos walks in, shakes my hand; Ronaldo walks in.”

And as it turned out, the Brazilian legend didn't give Beckham a gentle welcome. Describing a specific moment during a small-sided game, Beckham detailed how he attempted a sliding tackle to prevent the striker from scoring. But it ended up with the England legend getting stumped, as he explains it:

“I remember we played this small-sided game. Ronaldo was about to score, so I’ve slid, and as I’ve slid he’s just put his foot on the ball, and he watched me go past like that. Okay, this is the level I have to get to.”

David Beckham's journey from Old Trafford exit to playing alongside Ronaldo Nazario in Madrid

When David Beckham's departure from Manchester United was finalized in 2003, it wasn't just the £24.5 million fee that raised eyebrows. The circumstances that led to his exit were unexpected, as Sir Alex Ferguson had essentially deemed the then-England captain unnecessary at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid offered David Beckham and his family a rich cultural immersion in Spain's capital. With Zinedine Zidane's persuasion playing a crucial role, Beckham chose the Bernabeu over a potential move to Barcelona. This decision proved transformative.

Joining the ranks of the Galacticos, Beckham found himself sharing the pitch with world-class players such as Zidane, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, and Il Fenomeno.

Manchester United, on the other hand, filled Beckham's void with the prodigious Cristiano Ronaldo. Notably, the Portuguese teenager would go on to become a legend, eventually moving to Madrid himself after David Beckham had long left for distant shores.