Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened up on his move to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2016. The Swedish icon explained that up to five players tried to discourage him from joining the Red Devils prior to his switch to the Premier League.

After spending four successful years at Paris Saint-Germain between 2012 and 2016, Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided that it was finally time to move. The iconic striker ended up joining Manchester United as a free agent on July 1, 2026. He spent four years at the club, where he won a couple of honors before leaving for the MLS.

Speaking to a live audience in Italy, as conveyed by TMW, the former Sweden striker explained his motivation to move to Old Trafford.

“At 35 there was the possibility of Manchester United where Mourinho arrived," he said. "But I was 35 and I asked many players if it was right to go to the Premier League at that age. I spoke to five players and everyone told me not to go because if I did badly they would all forget what I had done previously."

“So I made the decision: I’m going. It was my situation. The others walk on water, I walk on fire. These are the situations and the challenges that charge me.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced doubts following his move to Manchester United but he quickly got things going on the right track with a series of brilliant performances. The Swedish icon revealed that he is proud of winning over the English fans after just two months at the club.

"In England they criticized me, after two months they were all on my side,” he added.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's numbers for Manchester United

It is fair to say that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a good spell at Manchester United. During his time at the club, the former striker made 53 appearances across all competitions, recording 29 goals and 10 assists to his name.

He also won three honors with the Red Devils, namely the Europa League, the Carabao Cup and the Community Shield, all in 2017. He was also the joint top-scorer of the EFL Cup that year, alongside then Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.

Ibrahimovic eventually left the Red Devils to join MLS outfit Los Angeles on a free transfer in March 2018. He returned to AC Milan two years later, where he finally called time on his career at the end of the 2022-23 season.