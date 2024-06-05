"The most outrageous comparison" - Arsenal fans get last laugh after debate involving Bukayo Saka ends in Manchester United star's release

Arsenal fans have gotten one over Manchester United fans, as an old debate over which of Bukayo Saka and Brandon Williams has ended. The Red Devils will be parting ways with the latter once his contract expires later this month.

Williams, 23, will leave when his deal expires on June 30, ending a 14-year stay with the Old Trafford outfit. The club confirmed the news with a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Once a Red, always a Red. After 14 years in the (MUAcademy) and our first team, (Brandon Williams) has departed the club — wishing you every success for the future, Brandon."

Williams broke onto the scene in 2019, and huge expectations were placed on the left-back. Many tipped him to become Luke Shaw's heir at Manchester United amid a promising start to his career.

The one-cap England U21 international was a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He made 50 appearances across competitions for the Norwegian coach, posting one goal and one assist.

Saka, 22, was also emerging as one of English football's most exciting talents at the time. He started his career as a versatile left-back for Arsenal, which led to debates about whether he or Williams were superior.

The 32-cap England international has since become one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded forwards. He's posted 58 goals and 53 assists in 226 games for the north Londoners.

Williams bids farewell to Manchester United after spending the past two years on loan at Norwich City and Ipswich Town. He will be a free agent this summer, while Saka will most likely be representing the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Gunners fans on X couldn't help but poke fun at Williams' release, given the debate. One fan wrote:

"Might still be the most outrageous comparison on this app to this day."

Another fan posted a video of a tearful Manchester United legend Gary Neville with the caption:

"Those Saka Williams LB debates."

Another fan joked that Williams won because he remained at left-back:

"Realistically Brandon Williams won cos he’s a left back saka was scared of the debate so he moved to rw."

One fan was adamant Saka had prevailed a while ago:

"Saka ended the debate before it even started."

Another fan reflected on the debate:

"Real ones were there for the Brandon Williams vs Saka debate."

One Arsenal fan highlighted how Saka wasn't the only comparison:

"They compared this guy to Saka, (Sead) Kolasinac, (Kieran) Tierney, (Nacho) Monreal."

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka claimed Manchester United's Old Trafford was his favorite away stadium

Bukayo Saka admires Manchester United's Theatre of Dreams.

Bukayo Saka has wreaked havoc against Manchester United over the years. He's posted three goals and two assists in nine games. Two of those goal contributions have come at Old Trafford.

The Arsenal winger explained to Sky Sports why he was a fan of the Red Devils' famous stadium. He said ahead of a 1-0 away win on May 12:

"When you start from outside, growing up watching football, the special nights you’ve seen in the Premier League and Champions League at Old Trafford, it was nice to be on the pitch and to play. I have played there a few times now and I think it is definitely my favourite stadium to play in."

Saka was terrific for Arsenal throughout last season, as they agonizingly missed out on the title. He posted 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games across competitions.