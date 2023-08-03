“The most overrated player in European football” - Didi Hamann launches astonishing attack on Liverpool superstar

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has labeled Thiago Alcantara as one of the most overrated players in European football. The former Germany international fails to understand the hype surrounding the Spanish midfielder.

In an astonishing rant about the Liverpool star, Hamann said (via talkSPORT):

“He is the most overrated player in European football. When things are going well and you have a lot of possession, he's a good player, but when it's time to put things in their place and take control, he doesn't.

“I don't understand the hype that is given to him. He’s a decent player, not a great player, as many people have said.”

They want a ‘destroyer’ in the mould of Fabinho and a ‘controller’ in the mould of Thiago Alcântara.



[via @MelissaReddy_]. Liverpool want to sign a further TWO different midfielders this summer.They want a ‘destroyer’ in the mould of Fabinho and a ‘controller’ in the mould of Thiago Alcântara.[via @MelissaReddy_]. pic.twitter.com/rJLmdkINIR

Alcantara's contract at the Merseyside outfit is set to expire next summer. There has been speculation over the Spaniard's future at the club, as a result. While Hamann does not rate the Liverpool midfielder, he believes Alcantara may have a market in Spain.

The former Bayern Munich star said:

"Surely he has teams interested in him, but yes, they have a lot of possession. He could have a market in Spain.”

Alcantara joined the Reds in the summer transfer window in 2020, just after their Premier League triumph in the 2019/20 campaign. The Spanish international has had a turbulent career at Anfield, suffering from injury issues.

He was unable to maintain a regular starting position in Jurgen Klopp's side during the 2022/23 campaign, registering just 18 Premier League appearances last term. With his contract expiring next summer, this window may be the last chance for Liverpool to cash in on the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether the Spain international will extend his contract at the club.

“It’s a big problem right now” - Pundit says Liverpool cannot win trophies next season if they do not solve midfield conundrum

Liverpool have issues in the midfield department at the moment. The Reds have seen six midfielders depart the club this summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🎖️| I think Liverpool will sign a centre-back but after the midfield situation has been sorted. [@neiljonesgoal for @TheRedmenTV]

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Arthur Melo (end of loan) have all left Anfield, leaving a gap in the middle of the park for the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit have only managed to bring in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as reinforcements this window.

Pundit Steve Nicol believes the Reds have no chance of winning the Premier League or the Champions League next term if they do not solve their midfield issues. He told ESPN (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“If Liverpool want to be pushing for the Premier League title or the Champions League, any of the big prizes, they need someone who is going to be playing now and who’s going to do the job.

"They can’t wait on a [Romeo] Lavia getting better or hoping that [Curtis] Jones can fill in. That doesn’t get you Premier League titles or Champions Leagues. It’s a big problem right now.”