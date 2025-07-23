"The pace is a little bit inferior to the PL" - Marc Cucurella on whether Marcus Rashford can succeed in LaLiga as he closes in on Barcelona move

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has shared his thoughts on Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford's transfer to Spanish champions Barcelona, having once played for the club. The England international is set to complete a loan move to Catalunya with the Spanish giants retaining an option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Cucurella was a guest of Spanish journalist Gerard Romero for an interview, and was asked how he thinks Rashford will fare in Spain. The 27-year-old expressed a belief that the Englishman will do very well due to having played in a more intense league in England, and expects him to show that quality in Spain. He said (via Tribal Football);

“Good, Good. I like him (Rashford). Physically, I think he’ll do very well in La Liga. He’s very fast and the pace of the leagues is very different. He’s coming off always playing there (Premier League), he’s used to it. Here (La Liga), I think he’ll notice that the pace is a little bit inferior to the Premier League, so I think he can do a lot of good work.”

Marcus Rashford fell out with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim midway through the 2024-25 season, leading to his exile. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa before now joining Barcelona on another loan deal.

Hansi Flick's side were keen on attacking reinforcement and tried to sign Nico Williams and Luis Diaz unsuccessfully before moving on to Rashford. The 27-year-old provides a tactical versatility to Flick as he is capable of playing across the frontline and has already played at the highest levels.

Manchester United include penalty clause in deal as Marcus Rashford closes in on Barcelona switch: Reports

Manchester United have put a penalty clause in the deal that has taken outcast Marcus Rashford to Barcelona this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants have taken the England international on a season-long loan with an option to buy him next summer.

A report from Diario Sport has revealed that the Premier League side have included a clause that will see Barcelona pay to send Rashford back next summer. The Spanish champions will have to pay around €5 million if they decide against signing the forward permanently at the end of his loan spell.

Manchester United did the same thing with Jadon Sancho during his loan spell at Chelsea in the 2024-25 season, and the Blues paid around £5 million after deciding against signing him. Marcus Rashford's deal includes an option to buy him for around £30 million, and he will be keen to prove his worth in Spain.

