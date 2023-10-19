"The pain never ends", "Keeps getting worse" - Manchester United fans react as key Red Devils man to miss Sheffield United fixture

Fans have reacted to the news of midfielder Casemiro set to miss Manchester United's Premier League trip to rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21).

Casemiro, 31, has been a key player for Erik ten Hag's side this season, bagging four goals and an assist in 11 games across competitions. However, the defensive midfielder sustained an ankle injury during Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 draw at home to Venezuela last week.

The Brazilian asked to be substituted 11 minutes from time but played against Uruguay in the 2-0 defeat in Montevideo five days later. Sky Sports has reported that United have advised him to remain in Brazil to hasten his recovery. Casemiro is expected back at Carrington early next week.

Nevertheless, fans have bemoaned Casemiro's absence for the trip to Bramall Lane this weekend, with one tweeting:

"The pain never ends"

Another chimed in, alluding to the team's mouting injury list:

"This keeps getting worse and worse"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

It's pertinent to note that while Casemiro has exceeded expectations in the attacking third, he has looked fallible in his predominant defensive midfield role. That was evident in his half-time substitution in United's last-gasp 2-1 home win over Brentford last fortnight just before the international break.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian remains a key player in Erik ten Hag's side and is expected to recover his mojo.

Casemiro adds to Manchester United's mounting injury woes

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Casemiro's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Erik ten Hag as his side continue to flounder across competitions in the absence of key players, especially at the back.

With six defeats in their opening 11 games across competitions - including four in the league - Manchester United have made one of their worst starts to a season in recent memory.

Nevertheless, injuries to key players have hardly helped. Ten Hag is missing first-choice defenders Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. New signing Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are also out injured.

Moreover, attacker Jadon Sancho is expected to leave in January following a public fallout with his boss, while another attacker, Antony, is facing domestic abuse allegations.

In good news on the injury front, the injured duo of Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat has trained with the club in the lead-up to the Sheffield game at the weekend.