"The same people will bring him up and hammer him down" - Ten Hag urges fans to be patient with Manchester United star 

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United fans not to get too carried away with Kobbie Mainoo amid the English teenager's breakout season.

Mainoo was the Red Devils' hero in their 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday (February 1). The 18-year-old scored a stunning 90+7th minute winner which was his first ever Premier League goal.

The Stockport-born teenager has earned major plaudits off the back of that match-winning performance. Many are tipping him to become Manchester United's next superstar.

However, Ten Hag was cautious when speaking about how special a talent Mainoo is. He reacted to his winner against Wolves in an interview with Sky Sports:

"It's always difficult, I don't want to downplay it because it was fantastic. But I know also don't make him too big because the same people will bring him up and hammer him down. Because he will get his setbacks."

Mainoo has cemented himself as a regular under Ten Hag this season. His development has been astounding and he's bagged two goals in 12 games across competitions.

Ten Hag is thrilled with the Manchester United academy graduate's progression:

"In this moment he is progressing from game to game and this is what big talents are. They take everytime the challenge and achieve in short notice higher levels and that is what Kobbie is doing at this moment. We are really pleased and it's really enjoyable to watch him play football."

Mainoo admitted he felt he was dreaming after scoring the winning strike against Wolves. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I have still not come down from it. I still feel like I am dreaming to be honest. To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it's about trying to win more games."

There are now huge expectations on Mainoo's shoulders amid his consistent performances. He's regarded as one of English football's brightest talents and has quickly become one of Ten Hag's most important players this season.

Manchester United are reportedly set to reward Kobbie Mainoo with a new contract

Manchester United want to offer Kobbie Mainoo (left) a new deal.

Mainoo looks set to be rewarded by Manchester United for his remarkable performances this season. The six-cap England U19 international is in line for a new and improved contract.

The Daily Mail reports that Ten Hag views Mainoo as an undisputed first-team star. The Red Devils want to hand their newest wonderkid a new contract to ward off any interest in his services. He currently has three years left on his deal which expires in June 2027.

Ten Hag made several additions to his midfield this signing by bringing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford. The latter has struggled to make an impact and Mainoo has instead made the holding midfield position his own.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here