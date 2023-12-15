"The perfect example" - Lionel Messi to play role of godfather for Royal Caribbean's newest ship, confirms CEO

Former Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi will be taking part in the naming ceremony of the Royal Caribbean's newest ship.

Lionel Messi, who joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami earlier this year, has been one of the most talked about topics in the United States since his arrival. Several celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more have gone to see the Argentine playmaker in action for the Herons.

According to Travel Weekly, the Argentine playmaker will be playing the role of godfather for the Royal Caribbean International's latest ship by giving it a name. The ceremony will take place on January 23, next year in Miami. The president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley said:

"It's that ability to make such a widespread impact and change the status quo that the Icon of Icon must personify, and Lionel Messi has proven to be the perfect example of that for years in the world of sports and most recently in introducing a new era of excitement and passion for fútbol in Miami and the U.S."

Moreover, according to Sportico, Inter Miami has also signed a sponsorship deal with Royal Caribbean. The deal was signed after it was announced that Messi would be a part of the naming ceremony of Royal Caribbean's latest ship. No other details such as money involved or duration have been revealed yet.

6 Lionel Messi jerseys get sold for $7.8 million in an auction

Six of the jerseys worn by Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been sold for a staggering amount of $7.8 million at an auction.

The collection also included the framed football shirt, which was draped by the Argentine forward during the final match of the tournament. Auction house Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said (via Yahoo):

“These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history.”

According to Sotheby's, the astonishing price tag has made the collection the third most expensive in the history of the auction.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which was sold in 2022 for an amount of $10.1 million, and Diego Maradona’s legendary “Hand of God” goal jersey, which was auctioned for $9.28 million are above on the list.