"The perfect man for the job" - Toni Kroos wants former Arsenal star to become next Germany national team director 

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos wants former Arsenal star Per Mertesacker to become the national team's team director.

Die Mannschaft went out in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the second straight time they failed to reach the knockouts. Although manager Hansi Flick remains in the job, technical director Olivier Bierhoff had his contract terminated, leaving a vacany for the position.

Kroos, who retired from the Germany team last year, feels Mertesacker is the right man for the job given the experience he has gained at Arsenal in four years as their academy manager.

Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, the 32-year-old said (via The Boot Room):

“I could imagine one very well. And there I am with Marcel Reif, who suggested Per Mertesacker. I really think Per is the perfect man for the job. He is a great personality, also has an absolute authority, and on the other hand, he can also be a buddy guy."

Kroos continued:

"Per is mega professional and could also make sure that there is a certain closeness to the fans again. In my eyes, he would be the perfect man for the job. He has gained a lot of experience in the academy of Arsenal London over the years.”

Mertesacker earned a great reputation at the Emirates during his playing days, so much so that he assumed the captaincy following Mikel Arteta's retirement. Also, a year before he hung his boots, then-Gunners manager Arsene Wenger offered Mertesacker the role of academy manager.

The German excelled in that too, blooding a lot of young players, including Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe who eventually went on to star for Arsenal's first team.

The north London outfit would be reluctant to let Mertesacker leave after everything he has done since 2018. However, if Germany are able to convince him, it would be a real boost for them in their endeavour to return to their best after struggling in the last few years.

Arsenal leading Premier League title race

The Gunners have made their best start in Premier League history, winning 12 times and collecting 37 points from 15 games. The Gunners lead reigning champions Manchester City by five points following a blistering start to their campaign, with new recruits firing on all cylinders.

However, with the club football season set to resume soon, it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta's side can maintain their form. Arsenal haven't won the league since the 2003-04 season, when they went unbeaten through the campaign.

