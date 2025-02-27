"The perfect tonic for them would be to sign Harry Kane" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sign ex-Spurs star in the summer

Pundit Simon Jordan suggested that Arsenal should try and make a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. He claimed that if the Gunners finish second in the title race once again, a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur star could push the side higher.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"If Arsenal fans feel deflated at the end of the season for again finishing Premier League runners-up - which they should! - I’d suggest the perfect tonic for them would be to sign Harry Kane. A flight of fancy? Perhaps, it depends on how deep the England captain feels his attachment to his former employees, Tottenham Hotspur.

"But professionally it would make sense for all sides. Arsenal would get the prolific goalscorer to help them take the final step and Kane would give himself the best chance of winning a league title in this country as well as surpassing Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s leading marksman.

Kane made a name for himself and established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest strikers for arch-rivals Tottenham. Hence, it is difficult to envision him moving to the Emirates.

However, an opportunity to chase Alan Shearer in the Premier League's all-time scorers list could prove enticing for the 31-year-old. He currently has 213 compared to the Newcastle icon's 260.

Kane would be a massive addition to an Arsenal squad that has found mixed production from strikers this season. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have struggled and are both out for the rest of the season due to injuries.

Pundit believes Arsenal and Mikel Arteta disagreed over summer signing

Sterling has largely disappointed for the side.

Gary Neville believes that Arsenal's management were unsure over the signing of Raheem Sterling. The former Manchester United defender reckons that Mikel Arteta was keen on the player but the front office were not so sure about him.

Neville said (via The Overlap):

"I’m not sure Arsenal, as a club, wanted him. I think Arteta’s thought Sterling can play in all the positions up top and has basically told the club to get him in as cover. I think that’s what he said. He can play across the frontline so Arteta has looked at him as his second or third striker.

"They’ve ended up backing him and I think that’s put them off doing another deal in January of the same ilk because they’re thinking we brought Sterling in and Arteta hasn’t really used him."

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca relegated Sterling to the 'bomb squad', a loan deal was struck between the clubs to send the winger to the Emirates for one year.

However, he has largely disappointed, scoring just once and setting up two more in 21 games. With injuries to multiple stars up top, the Gunners' dependence on the 30-year-old has increased in recent times but he is yet to step up.

