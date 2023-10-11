"The only person who has done it is Cristiano Ronaldo" - NBA star stunned by Jude Bellingham's sensational start to Real Madrid career

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was left in awe of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's form since his arrival in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Sport Bible, Doncic paid tribute to Bellingham's amazing start to life with Los Blancos. He said:

"I have seen a stat in which he (Jude Bellingham) has scored 10 goals in the first 10 games. And the only person who has done it is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is playing very, very well."

Luka Doncic was a teenage sensation for Real Madrid's basketball team in the EuroLeague. He was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs fell to a 127-123 defeat against Los Blancos in a preseason game. Luka Doncic was honored by the club for his incredible rise in basketball, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in attendance.

Doncic's praise for Jude Bellingham comes as no surprise as the Englishman has made a stellar start to life in Madrid. He has scored 10 goals in his first 10 appearances across competitions and has bagged three assists as well.

The Serbian is one of many in the sports world that have lavished praise on Jude Bellingham recently.

Revisiting Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid career

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in a then-world record £80 million deal from Manchester United. He made a good start to his career with Los Blancos but burst into life a couple of seasons in, scoring with an average of nearly two goals per game.

Ronaldo bagged a staggering 450 goals in just 438 appearances across competitions, along with 131 assists. He won four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and three FIFA Club World Cups with Real, among other top honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo also won four Ballon d'Ors during his time in Madrid. He called time on his spell with the legendary club when he secured a move to Juventus in 2018.

Now with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, it remains to be seen how much longer the 38-year-old Portuguese icon can continue playing.