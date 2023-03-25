“The only other person I’ve seen like that is Cristiano Ronaldo” – Rooney compares Manchester United target to Al-Nassr superstar

Wayne Rooney recently compared Manchester United target Harry Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo. Kane recently broke Rooney's record as England's all-time top scorer, scoring from the penalty spot against Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying game to achieve the feat. That strike took his tally to 54, one better than Rooney's 53.

Speaking about Kane's insatiable desire for goals, Rooney said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Knowing Harry, it’s not something that will go to his head, He will kick on and, in fact, I believe that when he stops playing he will leave the England record in a place where it will be very difficult for someone else to break it."

Rooney further added:

"He wants to be like Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, a goal machine who is still at the very top in his mid-thirties, and he has it in him to make that happen. I think Harry will finish with an England goals total well into the 70s."

Rooney further compared Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"The only other person I’ve seen like that is Cristiano Ronaldo and both he and Harry have what you would call a good kind of selfishness, an obsession with goals that is in-built. It is important to their success."

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils are yet to fill the void left by Ronaldo's mid-season departure last year. While they signed Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan, someone like Kane would provide a better and a more long-term solution.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about his Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to an unceremonious end. The Portuguese was at loggerheads with Erik ten Hag and the club's management and his explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw both parties mutually terminate their contract.

Speaking about his exit from the club, Ronaldo recently said ahead of Portugal's match against Liechtenstein:

"Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who's on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets."

He added:

"Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I'm more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after his Manchester United departure. He bagged a brace for Portugal recently as Roberto Martinez's side earned a 4-0 win against Liechtenstein.

