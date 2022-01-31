Philippines pip Chinese Taipei on penalties to move into semis | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

After 120 minutes of excruciating football and with the teams stuck on 1-1, a penalty shootout was needed to separate the Philippines and Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel starred for Philippines with two consecutive saves and converted a penalty from the spot herself in the shootout.

With a historic 4-3 victory on penalties, Philippines will make their inaugural appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinals where they face Korea Republic on Thursday. Meanwhile, they have also managed to book a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Although knocked out of the tournament, Chinese Taipei can still qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup through the playoffs.

Starting out the game, the Filipinos looked on the front foot in the initial phase. However, for all the possession and control, Philippines failed to break down Chinese Taipei's excellent defensive shape in the first half. However, their best chance of the half came in the 37th minute. Sarina Bolden curved a cross into the box, but the darting Quinley Quezeda was unable to direct her volley target.

Olivia McDaniel's heroics and Sarina Bolden's winner

Coming out after the break, Philippines looked the likeliest to score and did so in a matter of minutes. In the 48th minute, Quezada broke the deadlock when she guided home Katrina Guillou’s header past a helpless Chinese Taipei keeper.

Taipei soon moved to an offensive stance, with Chen Yen-Ping and Su Sin-Yun leading the charge. But chances were few and far between as Philippines maintained control of the game's pace.

However, Taipei equalized through an absolute wonder goal from Zhuo Li-Ping in the 83rd minute. After a freekick from deep, the ball deflected off a few defenders before Zhuo picked it 25 yards away from the goal. Wrapping her foot around the ball, the Taipei No 6 slotted it right into the top left corner.

With the scores still level, came the extra-time. However, with both Taipei and Philippines out of gas, neither were able to break the deadlock.

After Olivia McDaniel's heroics in the shootout had pushed it into sudden death, Sarina Bolden scored the winning penalty for the Philippines.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan