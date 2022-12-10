“The picture was taken out of context” – Otamendi explains reason why Argentina celebrated in Netherlands’ players faces after FIFA World Cup QF win

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi shared the reason for their celebrations against the Netherlands in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals clash on December 9. He stated that they celebrated in some Dutch players' faces following their win as someone from their team was trying to distract them.

The two nations played out an ill-tempered quarter-final clash that ended 2-2 after 120 minutes. Argentina then prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootouts to reach the last four.

As Lautaro Martinez buried the decisive kick, some of the Argentine players appeared to mock their Dutch counterparts. Otamendi was pictured cupping his ears to their opponents.

Leandro Paredes was seen raising his fist. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Montiel, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Mac Allister were seen screaming in the direction of a dejected Dutch team.

Otamendi, however, has come on record to clear the air, as the former Manchester City defender has revealed why his team behaved in such a way. Speaking to the press after the game, he said (via Mirror):

"I celebrated in the face because there was a one Netherlands player, who at every penalty kick we had, was coming and saying things to one of our players. The picture was taken out of context, and we celebrated in response to it."

There were a total of 48 fouls in the game. Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz brandished 17 yellow cards, including a second yellow for Denzel Dumfries after the match.

It was a tense encounter with the Netherlands and Argentina players clashing several times during the match. This is especially after Paredes hacked down Nathan Ake with a cynical challenge before smashing the ball into the Dutch dugout.

The animosity lingered on even after the full-time whistle. Lionel Messi confronted Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal for some of the comments he made before the match.

Argentina's hero in the shootouts with two important saves, Emiliano Martinez also had a go at the Dutch coach and the referee after the game.

Argentina face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Argentina's quest for a second FIFA World Cup title continues against Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday (December 13).

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 🔥 https://t.co/OxU6x2Nu2O

The Vatreni knocked out one of the tournament favorites, Brazil, in the last eight on penalties, and are aiming to make it to back-to-back finals.

La Albiceleste were beaten 3-0 by the Balkan outfit in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and will have revenge on their minds.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes