"The picture will become clear" - Pioli responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mate is guaranteed to leave in January

Cristiano Ronaldo's manager at Al-Nassr, Stefano Pioli, has discussed the future of Brazilian forward Talisca. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Saudi Arabian club in this window, but the Italian tactician avoided making a definitive statement about his future.

Talisca joined the Riyadh-based club in 2021 from Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande in a reported €8 million deal. The forward has made 104 appearances for the club, bagging 76 goals and 10 assists.

Pioli avoided making a definitive claim in a recent discussion with the press, saying (via Al-Nassr Zone):

“I cannot confirm this matter and the picture will become clear in the coming period. I care about the current group and supporting it, not talking about the absent ones.”

Talisca has played 49 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro-League side's new talisman. The pair have combined for seven goals. The Brazilian forward's deal with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

"It’s hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there" - Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo discusses future amid transfer links

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed his future at the club amid rumors of a potential move away from the Saudi Arabian side. The superstar has been linked with a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

However, the Real Madrid legend distanced himself from a move from the club he joined in January 2023 after he left Manchester United. In recent comments to the Saudi Pro League's official channels, Ronaldo said (via FotMob):

"I'm happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"It’s hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change - for Al-Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit. The veteran striker has performed at a high level since joining Al-Nassr, bagging 75 goals and 18 assists in 85 games.

